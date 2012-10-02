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Discontinued

Satinelle IceEpilator

HP6491/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

Thanks to the soothing properties of ice and an integrated massage system, the new Satinelle Ice significantly reduces the pain normally associated with epilation. The hypoallergenic ceramic disc system is also gentle on sensitive skin.

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Ice and massage for a more gentle hair removal

Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

  • Blue

Click-on ice cooler

The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

Pivoting cooling head

Follows the body’s contours for maximum pain reduction during epilation and an immediate cooling and soothing effect on the skin afterwards.

Integrated massaging system

Works with the skin cooler to distract from the sensation of epilation.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

02/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product for general hair removal. Not so good for smaller nooks & crannies!

This is an excellent product for removing hair from the legs! And my hair doesn't grow back half as quick as shaving, you have to give it a few goes to get complete coverage. It's too big & the wrong shape for me to use under the arms.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6491/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6491/00 Epilator

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