Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Satinelle

    Epilator

    HP6502/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Satinelle Ice Premium Satinelle Ice Premium Satinelle Ice Premium
      -{discount-value}

      Satinelle Epilator

      HP6502/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Satinelle Ice Premium

      First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Satinelle Epilator

      Satinelle Ice Premium

      First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.

      Satinelle Ice Premium

      First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Satinelle Epilator

      Satinelle Ice Premium

      First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.

      Similar products

      See all epilators

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Satinelle

        Satinelle

        Epilator

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Satinelle Ice Premium

        Most gentle epilator with ice and sonic massage

        Hypoallergenic discs

        Hypoallergenic discs

        Reduce risk of allergic skin irritation taking extra care of your skin.

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Sonic massage system

        High-frequent massaging minimises the pulling sensation.

        Premium ice cooler

        Follows every curve of the body perfectly for an optimal cooling and gentle epilation.

        Ceramic epilation system

        This epilator has an unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape, for up to 20% faster* epilation. *compared to Philips Satin Ice.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          235x192x116 (HxWxD)  mm
          F-box weight
          669  g
          A-box dimensions
          258x592x195 (HxWxD)  mm
          A-box weight
          3642  g
          No. of pieces per A-box
          5  pcs

        • Features

          Pivoting ice cooler
          Yes
          Sonic massage system
          Yes
          Ceramic epilation system
          Yes
          2 speed settings
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power source
          AC-RC (mains)
          Voltage
          100-240  V
          Motor
          DC 14V
          Power consumption
          6  W
          Number of discs
          13
          Number of catching points
          24
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          880
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          1080
          RPM speed 1
          2200 min
          RPM speed 2
          2700 min

        • Accessories

          Detachable shaving head
          For a smooth shave
          Insulation sleeve
          For convenient handling
          Exfoliation body puff
          Fewer ingrown hairs
          Luxury storage pouch
          For storage & protection
          Cleaning brush
          For easy cleaning
          Sensitive area cap
          Yes

        • Logistic data

          Pallet quantity (EU)
          160  pcs
          Pallet quantity (GB)
          200  pcs
          Pallet size (EU)
          115 x 120 x 80  cm
          Pallet size (GB)
          115 x 120 x 100  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us