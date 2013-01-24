Home
    Satinelle

    Epilator

    HP6512
    • For skin that is always smooth For skin that is always smooth For skin that is always smooth
      Satinelle Epilator

      HP6512
      For skin that is always smooth

      Try out epilation with this new Philips epilator system, which removes hairs from the roots, giving you a smooth skin for weeks (not days) and is gentle to your skin. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments to achieve the best results See all benefits

        For skin that is always smooth

        Removes hair for weeks, cares for your skin

        • Total body, with shaving head
        Exfoliate in between epilation sessions

        Exfoliate in between epilation sessions

        By making circular movements with the exfoliation glove, you gently massage your skin and remove dead skin cells simultaneously. This gives you beautiful smooth skin and will keep ingrown hairs to a minimum

        Hair lift & massage attachment

        Hair lift & massage attachment

        Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time.

        This epilation system removes hair as short as 0.5 mm

        This epilation system removes hair as short as 0.5 mm

        Additionally the hypo-allergenic discs assure an optimal hygiene.

        Sooth your skin with the ice glove for a gentle epilation

        Sooth your skin with the ice glove for a gentle epilation

        The ice glove with soothing properties relaxes your skin directly after epilation and minimizes irritation

        Shaves, trims and contours sensitive body parts

        Shaves, trims and contours sensitive body parts

        Shaving head attachment perfectly follows contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with additional comb to cut longer hairs before epilation or to trim your bikini area.

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        This epilator has two speed settings. Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation

        Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

        Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

        The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Storage pouch
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          100-240  V
          Power consumption
          7.5  W
          Number of discs
          21
          Number of catching points
          20
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          600
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          733

        • Sound level

          Sound level
          72 dBa

