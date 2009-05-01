  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Satinelle Ice Premium

    Epilator

    HP6515/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Ultra gentle, ultra fast Ultra gentle, ultra fast Ultra gentle, ultra fast
      -{discount-value}

      Satinelle Ice Premium Epilator

      HP6515/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ultra gentle, ultra fast

      The ceramic discs remove hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness. The click-on ice cooler uses soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Satinelle Ice Premium Epilator

      Ultra gentle, ultra fast

      The ceramic discs remove hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness. The click-on ice cooler uses soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. See all benefits

      Ultra gentle, ultra fast

      The ceramic discs remove hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness. The click-on ice cooler uses soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Satinelle Ice Premium Epilator

      Ultra gentle, ultra fast

      The ceramic discs remove hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness. The click-on ice cooler uses soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Epilators

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Satinelle Ice Premium

        Satinelle Ice Premium

        Epilator

        Total:

        Ultra gentle, ultra fast

        Epilator with integrated ice cooler and massage

        • With click-on ice cooler
        • with shaving head
        Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

        Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

        The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

        Sonic massage with aloë vera

        Sonic massage with aloë vera

        Tenderly stimulates the skin reducing the pulling sensation to the minimum and making the whole epilation process more comfortable.

        Unique ceramic epilation system

        Unique ceramic epilation system

        20% faster and more efficient.

        Curved epilation head

        Curved epilation head

        Catches hairs as short as half a millimetre, you don't have to wait until the hair has fully grown before epilating again.

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Ergonomic shape

        Satinelle Ice Premium has a special ergonomic shape for perfect control and easy handling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Peeling glove
          fewer ingrown hairs
          Extra sensitive area cap
          for delicate body zones
          Extra shaving head
          for a smooth shave
          Insulation sleeve
          for convenient handling
          Luxury storage pouch
          for storage & protection

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.