2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy the touch of satin.
Philips SatinSoft epilator with skin care system protects the skin against pulling and maximises hygiene. Includes a sensitive area cap.
SkinCare system
Sensitive area cap
Unique Philips design which contains hypo-allergenic bristles for optimal hygiene, fits perfectly in your hand for optimal handling in all conditions and can be used wet & dry.
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process.
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.
4.7
of 5
9
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
testing01
12/12/2013
Singapore
easy to use
this product is wonderful, the design is pretty and it is convenient to bring around.
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6519/01 Epilator
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6519/01 Epilator
ChenChen23
09/12/2013
Singapore
Home of Excellent
For a very unique affordable prices and yet proven quality standards must try all the Philips products will surely won't regret.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6519/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6519/01 Epilator
Louise24
09/12/2013
Singapore
Excellent and very useful!
I do recommend this product very useful and give an exceptional performance kudos to Philips for providing such product!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6519/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinSoft HP6519/01 Epilator