    SatinSoft

    Epilator

    HP6523/02
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Gentle, yet effective epilation Gentle, yet effective epilation Gentle, yet effective epilation
      SatinSoft Epilator

      HP6523/02
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Gentle, yet effective epilation

      Our SatinSoft epilator with its getle tweezing discs and a unique skin stretcher, protects your skin against pulling and offers a gentle epilation, wet and dry. It also includes a shaving head with trimming comb and a sensitive area cap.

      SatinSoft Epilator

      Gentle, yet effective epilation

        SatinSoft

        SatinSoft

        Epilator

        Gentle, yet effective epilation

        with gentle tweezing discs and 5 accessories

        • Wet & dry
        • 5 accessories
        • with the skin stretcher
        Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

        Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

        This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.

        Cordless

        Cordless

        Up to 30 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge

        Choose the right speed according to your needs!

        Choose the right speed according to your needs!

        Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation, and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation.

        Skin stretcher keeps your skin firm during epilation

        Skin stretcher keeps your skin firm during epilation

        An innovative feature which keeps your skin firm as the epilation head passes and is preferred by women for a less painful epilation**

        Sensitive area cap for delicate skin

        Sensitive area cap for delicate skin

        This epilator has a sensitive area cap. Specifically adapted for more sensitive skin, allowing for gentle epilation in delicate areas

        Comes with a pouch for easy storage

        Comes with a pouch for easy storage

        Comes with a pouch to help you store all the epilator with all its accessories.

        Use wet or dry, in and out of the shower.

        Use wet or dry, in and out of the shower.

        For a comfortable use during your shower routine or while watching the TV.

        In just one click, your epilator becomes a shaver

        In just one click, your epilator becomes a shaver

        Detachable shaving head perfectly follows the contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with trimming comb.

        Over 700 tweezer motions per second for a fast epilation

        Over 700 tweezer motions per second for effective epilation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          2 speed settings
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Electric shaving head
          with trimming comb
          Skin stretcher
          Yes
          Sensitive area cap
          Yes
          Storage pouch
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Comfortable epilation

          Cordless
          Yes
          Skin stretcher
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Number of catching points
          20
          Number of discs
          21
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          666
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          733
          Voltage
          3.6  V

