  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Bikini Trimmer and Epilator

    HP6530/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Because it's always showtime Because it's always showtime Because it's always showtime
      -{discount-value}

      Bikini Trimmer and Epilator

      HP6530/30
      Overall Rating / 5

      Because it's always showtime

      Enjoy long lasting smooth skin with this new epilator, With opti-start cap for a most efficient epilation. Style your bikini area with the bikini trimmer and give it a personal touch with the stencils. For a beautiful, confident you!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Bikini Trimmer and Epilator

      Because it's always showtime

      Enjoy long lasting smooth skin with this new epilator, With opti-start cap for a most efficient epilation. Style your bikini area with the bikini trimmer and give it a personal touch with the stencils. For a beautiful, confident you!

      Because it's always showtime

      Enjoy long lasting smooth skin with this new epilator, With opti-start cap for a most efficient epilation. Style your bikini area with the bikini trimmer and give it a personal touch with the stencils. For a beautiful, confident you!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Bikini Trimmer and Epilator

      Because it's always showtime

      Enjoy long lasting smooth skin with this new epilator, With opti-start cap for a most efficient epilation. Style your bikini area with the bikini trimmer and give it a personal touch with the stencils. For a beautiful, confident you!

      Similar products

      See all Epilators

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Bikini Trimmer and Epilator

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Because it's always showtime

        Epilate, trim and style your body

        Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

        Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

        For a maximum skin contact at all times while relaxing your skin before epilating, this combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for a constant effective hair removal

        For use in and out of the shower

        For use in and out of the shower

        Wet and dry use: for use in and out of the shower, simply rinses clean.

        Washable epilation head

        Washable epilation head

        Rechargeable for up to 60 minutes of cordless grooming

        Rechargeable for up to 60 minutes of cordless grooming

        Trimming comb with five length settings

        Trimming comb with five length settings

        Style your bikini line! Five free stencils

        Style your bikini line! Five free stencils

        Luxurious pouch included

        Luxurious pouch included

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          120-240  V

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us