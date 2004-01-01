  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Limited edition epilation set

    HP6540
    • Always Party Perfect! Always Party Perfect! Always Party Perfect!
      -{discount-value}

      Limited edition epilation set

      HP6540

      Always Party Perfect!

      Enjoy satin smooth skin with this new total body limited edition epilation set. Stay always party perfect thanks to fast and efficient epilator, precision epilator for sensitive areas and luxury smart tweezers to style your eyebrows.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Limited edition epilation set

      Always Party Perfect!

      Enjoy satin smooth skin with this new total body limited edition epilation set. Stay always party perfect thanks to fast and efficient epilator, precision epilator for sensitive areas and luxury smart tweezers to style your eyebrows.

      Always Party Perfect!

      Enjoy satin smooth skin with this new total body limited edition epilation set. Stay always party perfect thanks to fast and efficient epilator, precision epilator for sensitive areas and luxury smart tweezers to style your eyebrows.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Limited edition epilation set

      Always Party Perfect!

      Enjoy satin smooth skin with this new total body limited edition epilation set. Stay always party perfect thanks to fast and efficient epilator, precision epilator for sensitive areas and luxury smart tweezers to style your eyebrows.

      Similar products

      See all Epilators

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Limited edition epilation set

        Limited edition epilation set

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Always Party Perfect!

        Epilator for a satin smooth body in minutes

        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

        This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

        Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

        Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

        Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult to reach areas

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        This epilator has a washable epilation head. This enables you to clean epilation head under running water for better hygiene

        Cordless mini epilator for precise details

        Cordless mini epilator for precise details

        A precious solution for precious body parts. Slender, gentle precision epilator ideal for sensitive area's and travelling.

        Luxury additional portable tweezers with light and mirror

        Luxury additional portable tweezers with light and mirror

        Tweezers in an elegant case, with integrated light and mirror, ideal for eyebrows

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          120-240  V

        • Guarantee

          2 years
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.