Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    SatinPerfect

    Epilator

    HP6575/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Reveal your skin's perfection Reveal your skin's perfection Reveal your skin's perfection
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      SatinPerfect Epilator

      HP6575/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Reveal your skin's perfection

      Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes sensitive area cap. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $179.00
      Find similar products

      SatinPerfect Epilator

      Reveal your skin's perfection

      Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes sensitive area cap. See all benefits

      Reveal your skin's perfection

      Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes sensitive area cap. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $179.00
      Find similar products

      SatinPerfect Epilator

      Reveal your skin's perfection

      Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes sensitive area cap. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all epilators

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SatinPerfect

        SatinPerfect

        Epilator

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Reveal your skin's perfection

        Epilator with Skin Perfect system

        • Wet & dry
        Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

        Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

        This epilator has ceramic textured discs to gently remove even the finest hair

        Wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke

        Wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke

        Our extra wide epilation head provides you with optimal hair removal in each stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes.

        Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

        Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

        This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.

        Active lift and massage attachment removes flat-lying hairs

        Active lift and massage attachment removes flat-lying hairs

        Active hair lift and massage attachment removes fine, flat-lying hairs and soothes the skin

        Cordless

        Cordless

        Up to 40 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge.

        Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

        Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

        For wet and dry usage.

        Sensitive area cap for delicate skin

        Sensitive area cap for delicate skin

        This epilator has a sensitive area cap. Specifically adapted for more sensitive skin, allowing for gentle epilation in delicate areas

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          2 speed settings
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          yes
          Opti-light
          Yes
          Sensitive area cap
          yes
          Storage pouch
          yes

        • Comfortable epilation

          Cordless
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Number of catching points
          32
          Number of discs
          17
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          1173
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          1360
          Voltage
          13 400mA  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us