    HP6583/02
    The most effective epilation of Philips
      The most effective epilation of Philips

      Our most effective epilator removes even finest and shortest hairs while protecting the skin, wet and dry. Now with unique skin stretcher, preferred for a less painfull epilation**.

        The most effective epilation of Philips

        with widest head* and 6 accessories

        • Wet & dry
        • 6 accessories
        • with the skin stretcher
        Widest epilator head* covers more skin per stroke

        Widest epilator head* covers more skin per stroke

        Our extra wide epilation head provides you with optimal hair removal in each stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes.

        Skin stretcher keeps your skin firm during epilation

        Skin stretcher keeps your skin firm during epilation

        An innovative feature which keeps your skin firm as the epilation head passes and is preferred by women for a less painful epilation**

        Cordless

        Cordless

        Up to 40 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge.

        Use wet or dry, in and out of the shower.

        Use wet or dry, in and out of the shower.

        For a comfortable use during your shower routine or while watching the TV.

        Sensitive area cap for delicate skin

        Sensitive area cap for delicate skin

        This epilator has a sensitive area cap. Specifically adapted for more sensitive skin, allowing for gentle epilation in delicate areas

        Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

        Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

        This epilator has ceramic textured discs to gently remove even the finest hair

        Shaving head perfectly follows contours for a smooth shave

        Shaving head perfectly follows contours for a smooth shave

        Detachable shaving head perfectly folows the contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with trimming comb.

        Luxury additional portable tweezers with light and mirror

        Luxury additional portable tweezers with light and mirror

        Tweezers in an elegant case, with integrated light and mirror, ideal for eyebrows

        Over 1300 tweezer motions per second for a fast epilation

        Over 1300 tweezer motions per second for a fast and effective epilation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          2 speed settings
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Electric shaving head
          with trimming comb
          Skin stretcher
          Yes
          Active hairlift attachment
          yes
          Sensitive area cap
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Smart tweezers
          Smart tweezers with light
          Smart tweezers with light
          Storage pouch
          Yes
          Opti-light
          Yes

        • Comfortable epilation

          Cordless
          Yes
          Skin stretcher
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Number of catching points
          32
          Number of discs
          17
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          1173
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          1360
          Voltage
          13 400mA  V

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes

            • Compared with Braun Silk-Epil 7, Panasonic ES-ED70, Babyliss G850E and Calor EP9230
            • results from tests on 54 women in 2014 with versus without skin stretcher, on upper legs and arms

