Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hairdryer
Philips shop price
Total:
This 1400W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings
Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.
The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.
Technical specifications
Features
Service