Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Essential care for hair
Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Essential care for hair
Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits
Essential care for hair
Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Essential care for hair
Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair See all benefits
Salon Essential
Total:
Technical specifications
Service
Features