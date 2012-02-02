2 year warranty
Discontinued
Essential care for hair
Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair
Salon Essential
hairdryer
This 1400W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.
4.0
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
CatherineMong
02/02/2012
Singapore
I like the color pink and the flower print makes the hair dryer trendy and with the folder handle, I can easily pack it in my luggage whenever I travel. With that, I can be rest assure that my hair will stay need and tidy at all times...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8106/00 Salon Essential
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8106/00 Salon Essential
Lian_WahYeo
14/08/2011
Singapore
The hair dryer is very soft and the sound was not so loud than the others . IT WAS VERY GOOD !!! :) It can dry my hair within less than 5 mins . :D
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8106/00 Salon Essential
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8106/00 Salon Essential
WLLaw
16/06/2012
Singapore
Just got this a week back. It's functioning as per desired I've no complaints whatsoever! :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8106/00 Salon Essential
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8106/00 Salon Essential