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Discontinued

Salon Essential

HP8106/00

4

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Essential care for hair

Use this hair dryer for the right care while styling your hair

See all benefits

Drying your hair with care

Essential care for hair

  • Salon Essential

  • hairdryer

1400W quick & gentle drying

1400W quick & gentle drying

This 1400W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

Three flexible settings for more control

Three flexible settings for more control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

Foldable handle for easy portability

Foldable handle for easy portability

This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

02/02/2012

Singapore

Singapore

I like the color pink and the flower print makes the hair dryer trendy and with the folder handle, I can easily pack it in my luggage whenever I travel. With that, I can be rest assure that my hair will stay need and tidy at all times...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8106/00 Salon Essential

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8106/00 Salon Essential

14/08/2011

Singapore

Singapore

The hair dryer is very soft and the sound was not so loud than the others . IT WAS VERY GOOD !!! :) It can dry my hair within less than 5 mins . :D

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8106/00 Salon Essential

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8106/00 Salon Essential

16/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Just got this a week back. It's functioning as per desired I've no complaints whatsoever! :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8106/00 Salon Essential

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8106/00 Salon Essential

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