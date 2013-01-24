Home
    Compact Care Hair dryer

    HP8112/03
    • Easy care for your hair
      -{discount-value}

      Compact Care Hair dryer

      HP8112/03
      Easy care for your hair

      The hair dryer with compact size and nice design, quickly dry your hair. See all benefits

      Compact Care Hair dryer

      Easy care for your hair

      The hair dryer with compact size and nice design, quickly dry your hair. See all benefits

      Easy care for your hair

      The hair dryer with compact size and nice design, quickly dry your hair. See all benefits

        Easy care for your hair

        • 1100W
        • 3 flexible speed settings
        3 flexible speed settings for careful drying

        3 flexible speed settings for careful drying

        This compact hair dryer offers you 3 pre-selected heat & speed combinations for an easy, quick and caring blow dry.

        Cold air setting for gentle drying

        Cold air setting for gentle drying

        A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

        Concentrator focuses the airflow

        Concentrator focuses the airflow

        The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in a more precise styling and quick drying.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        1100W for beautiful results

        1100W for beautiful results

        This 1100W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          1100  W
          Cord length
          1.5  m
          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • Features

          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Cool Shot
          Yes
          Storage hook
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Attachments
          Nozzle

        • Design

          Color
          Peach

