  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Hairdryer

    HP8115/00
    Find support for this product
    • Better care for your hair Better care for your hair Better care for your hair
      -{discount-value}

      Hairdryer

      HP8115/00
      Find support for this product

      Similar products

      See all Hair dryers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Hairdryer

        Hairdryer

        Total:

        Better care for your hair

        Care&Control hair dryer

        • 1200W
        • Salon Essential
        • Foldable
        1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

        1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

        This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

        Three flexible settings for more control

        Three flexible settings for more control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

        Integrated nozzle for more efficient drying

        Integrated nozzle for more efficient drying

        A unique dryer where the nozzle is integrated into the streamlined design - for maximum drying efficiency.

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

        Cool air setting for gentle drying

        Cool air setting for gentle drying

        A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It's a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        1.5 m power cord

        1.5 m power cord

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          1200  W
          Cord length
          1.5  m
          Color/finishing
          white-lime
          Voltage
          220 V

        • Features

          Foldable handle
          Yes
          Cool shot
          No
          Settings
          3 heat/speed settings
          Hanging loop
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.