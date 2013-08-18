2 year warranty
Discontinued
Better care for your hair
Control your drying experience with the new Care &Control 1200W hair dryer.
1200W
Salon Essential
Foldable
This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.
Awards
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
axraphael
18/08/2013
Malaysia
multi products features
this product has versatile products and versality is not owned by other product to use this products is simple and not hard
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8115/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8115/00 Hairdryer