2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8117/00
Better care for hair & gentle on scalp
Control your drying experience with the new Care &Control 1400W hair dryer. The Thermoprotect constant caring temperature takes care of your hair & scalp while drying.
1400W
Salon Essential
Foldable
This 1400W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
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