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Discontinued

SalonDry ControlHairdryer

HP8183/00

4.2

| (46) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Dry, Style and Set your hair your way

Take control of your blow dryer with the SalonDry Control. 2200W of professional drying power, 4 times more Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great and shiny results - from dry to set to style.

See all benefits

SalonDry Control Hair Dryer

Dry, Style and Set your hair your way

  • 2200W

Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

4 x stronger Ion conditioning for ultimate shine

4 x stronger Ion conditioning for ultimate shine

Give your hair an intensive boost with ionic conditoning. This hairdryer emits 4 x more negatively charged ions than other hairdryers. This ultimate stream of ions eliminate more static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles. The result is ultimate shiny, frizz-free hair. Let it shine!

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

46

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

29/02/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Powerful and with many fuctions. User friendly!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer

11/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Very good hairdryer that does not leave my hair frizzy and keeps the shine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer

16/10/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Nice design & good features. Dry hair faster & softer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer

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