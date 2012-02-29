2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dry, Style and Set your hair your way
Take control of your blow dryer with the SalonDry Control. 2200W of professional drying power, 4 times more Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great and shiny results - from dry to set to style.
2200W
This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
Give your hair an intensive boost with ionic conditoning. This hairdryer emits 4 x more negatively charged ions than other hairdryers. This ultimate stream of ions eliminate more static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles. The result is ultimate shiny, frizz-free hair. Let it shine!
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
4.2
of 5
46
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ava_YanLiu
29/02/2012
Singapore
Powerful and with many fuctions. User friendly!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer
Tze_HerYing
11/01/2012
Singapore
Very good hairdryer that does not leave my hair frizzy and keeps the shine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer
Siew_MeiFong
16/10/2011
Singapore
Nice design & good features. Dry hair faster & softer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer