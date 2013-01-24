Home
    SalonDry Control

    Hairdryer

    HP8183/00
    • Dry, Style and Set your hair your way Dry, Style and Set your hair your way Dry, Style and Set your hair your way
      -{discount-value}

      SalonDry Control Hairdryer

      HP8183/00
      Dry, Style and Set your hair your way

      Take control of your blow dryer with the SalonDry Control. 2200W of professional drying power, 4 times more Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great and shiny results - from dry to set to style. See all benefits

        • 2200W
        Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

        Professional 2200W for perfect salon results

        This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        4 x stronger Ion conditioning for ultimate shine

        4 x stronger Ion conditioning for ultimate shine

        Give your hair an intensive boost with ionic conditoning. This hairdryer emits 4 x more negatively charged ions than other hairdryers. This ultimate stream of ions eliminate more static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles. The result is ultimate shiny, frizz-free hair. Let it shine!

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Ceramic element to smooth your hair

        Ceramic element to smooth your hair

        The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Removable air inlet grill for easy cleaning

        The air inlet grill of this hairdryer can be removed for cleaning. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          2200  W
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Wattage(Taiwan)
          1500  W

        • Features

          Cool shot
          Yes
          Ion conditioning
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

