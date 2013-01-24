Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Hairdryer

    HP8201
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Professional style, professional care Professional style, professional care Professional style, professional care
      -{discount-value}

      Hairdryer

      HP8201
      Overall Rating / 5

      Professional style, professional care

      Get the style you want whilst looking after your hair. The SalonDry Pro offers 1600W of professional drying power. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $45.00
      Find similar products

      Hairdryer

      Professional style, professional care

      Get the style you want whilst looking after your hair. The SalonDry Pro offers 1600W of professional drying power. See all benefits

      Professional style, professional care

      Get the style you want whilst looking after your hair. The SalonDry Pro offers 1600W of professional drying power. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $45.00
      Find similar products

      Hairdryer

      Professional style, professional care

      Get the style you want whilst looking after your hair. The SalonDry Pro offers 1600W of professional drying power. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hair-dryers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Hairdryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Professional style, professional care

        SalonShine Care

        • SalonShine Care
        1600W for gentle drying

        1600W for gentle drying

        This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your dryer will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Thermoprotect for a constant caring temperature of 57°C

        Thermoprotect for a constant caring temperature of 57°C

        Built in protection for hair, Thermoprotect retains a constant caring temperature of 57ºC. This allows you to quickly dry your hair without overdrying, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level, for shiny healthy looking hair.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact design for easy handling

        Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

        The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

        Specially designed for Asians

        Specially designed for Asians

        Coolshot for seal in shine and fix your style

        Coolshot for seal in shine and fix your style

        1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          1600  W
          Cord length
          1,8  m

        • Features

          Cool shot
          yes
          Foldable handle
          yes
          Hanging loop
          yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • *EHD+ - Even Heat Distribution technology - Patent filing in progress

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us