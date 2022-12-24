  • Due to the Holiday Season & Public Holidays, please expect a delay in your deliveries for purchases made from 24th Dec 2022 to 8th Jan 2023.

    DryCare Advanced Hairdryer

    HP8230/00
    • Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect
      Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

      Protect your hair while still enjoying fast drying results. Choose from multiple speed and temperature settings to get the blow dry you want or select ThermoProtect for fast drying at a constant caring temperature.

        Fast dry at a lower temperature with ThermoProtect

        with 14mm styling nozzle.

        • ThermoProtect
        • 2100W
        • 6 heat & speed settings
        • Cool shot
        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

        Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

        Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

        This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

        Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

        Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Removeable air flow filter makes cleaning quick and easy

        Removeable air flow filter makes cleaning quick and easy

        The removeable air flow filter of your hairdryer is easy to maintain. Simply click off to clean. Doing this regularly will prevent build up of dust and hair that can affect drying performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Power
          2100  W
          Color/finishing
          High Gloss & Mat Black
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Wattage
          2100  W
          Motor
          DC Motor
          Housing material
          ABS

        • Features

          Ceramic coating
          No
          Foldable handle
          No
          Cool shot
          Yes
          Diffuser
          No
          Dual voltage
          No
          Travel pouch
          No
          Ion conditioning
          No
          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Number of attachments
          1
          Nozzle / Concentrator
          Slim styling 14mm nozzle

        • Weight & dimensions

          A-Box Dimensions
          • Height = 25cm
          • Length = 63cm
          • Width = 35cm
          A-Box Weight
          5.7kg
          F-Box Dimensions
          • Depth = 11cm
          • Height = 23cm
          • Width = 31cm
          Product size
          • Height =31cm
          • Length = 10cm
          • Width = 22cm
          Product weight (excl. pack)
          0.6kg
          F-Box weight
          0.8kg

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

