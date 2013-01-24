Home
    DryCare Prestige

    Hairdryer

    HP8260/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • More protection for healthy shiny hair More protection for healthy shiny hair More protection for healthy shiny hair
      -{discount-value}

      DryCare Prestige Hairdryer

      HP8260/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      More protection for healthy shiny hair

      The Philips ProCare hair dryer protects the hair from overheating with the advanced EHD™ technology. The specially designed air outlet spreads the heat more gently onto the hair and avoids damaging temperatures on hair and scalp. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $119.00
        DryCare Prestige

        DryCare Prestige

        Hairdryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        More protection for healthy shiny hair

        Hair dryer for maximum care

        • Even Heat Distribution
        • 2300W
        • ThermoProtect Ionic
        • Volume diffuser
        Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

        Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

        Advanced Philips EHD technology means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed very evenly - even at high temperatures - and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

        Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

        The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

        More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

        More Care with ceramic elements, providing far infrared heat

        More Care with ceramic elements, providing far infrared heat

        The ceramic element issues far infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth that helps dry your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

        Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

        Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

        Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          2300  W
          Cord length
          2.5  m
          Color/finishing
          Purple

        • Features

          Cool shot
          Yes
          Dual voltage
          No
          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Ion conditioning
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

