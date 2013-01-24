Home
    Hairdryer

    HP8270/00
    Healthier drying with innovative sensor
      Hairdryer

      HP8270/00
      Healthier drying with innovative sensor

      The Philips ActiveCare hair dryer is equipped with the unique TempPrecision™ Sensor, that measures the hair temperature and automatically switches down the temperature, once the hair is dry. The healthy moisture stays within the hair.

      Hairdryer

      Healthier drying with innovative sensor

      The Philips ActiveCare hair dryer is equipped with the unique TempPrecision™ Sensor, that measures the hair temperature and automatically switches down the temperature, once the hair is dry. The healthy moisture stays within the hair. See all benefits

        Healthier drying with innovative sensor

        Drying your hair with care

        • 2300W
        • TempPrecision sensor
        • Ionic Care
        • 6 speed/ temperature settings
        100% protection from overheated hair with TemPrecision

        100% protection from overheated hair with TemPrecision

        The unique TempPrecision™ Sensor measures the temperature of the hair while drying and automatically switches down the temperature, once the hair is dry. The healthy moisture stays within the hair so the hair is kept in a healthy condition full of shine. The LED light on top of the dryer always indicates, when the sensor is switched on.

        More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

        More Care with ceramic elements, providing far infrared heat

        More Care with ceramic elements, providing far infrared heat

        The ceramic element issues far infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth that helps dry your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

        The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

        Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

        Perfect styling results with a slim styling nozzle

        Perfect styling results and a shiny, polished look with a slim styling nozzle for precise styling.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Avoid hair trapping with the removable filter

        Avoid hair trapping with the removable filter

        The filter of this hairdryer at the back of the dryer can be removed for cleaning. It also keeps hair from being trapped in the dryer. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.

        Professional 2300W for great styling results

        Professional 2300W for great styling results

        Professional 2300W for great styling results

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Wattage
          2300  W
          Cord length
          2.5  m
          Color/finishing
          White and Gold
          Motor
          DC
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Features

          Cool shot
          Yes
          Dual voltage
          No
          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Ion conditioning
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

