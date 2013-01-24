Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    DryCare Prestige

    MoistureProtect Hairdryer

    HP8281
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Beautiful hair protected inside and out Beautiful hair protected inside and out Beautiful hair protected inside and out
      -{discount-value}

      DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer

      HP8281
      Overall Rating / 5

      Beautiful hair protected inside and out

      The MoistureProtect Hairdryer has an infrared sensor which continually measures the optimal temperature to dry your hair, preserving its natural moisture. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $159.00

      DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer

      Beautiful hair protected inside and out

      The MoistureProtect Hairdryer has an infrared sensor which continually measures the optimal temperature to dry your hair, preserving its natural moisture. See all benefits

      Beautiful hair protected inside and out

      The MoistureProtect Hairdryer has an infrared sensor which continually measures the optimal temperature to dry your hair, preserving its natural moisture. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $159.00

      DryCare Prestige MoistureProtect Hairdryer

      Beautiful hair protected inside and out

      The MoistureProtect Hairdryer has an infrared sensor which continually measures the optimal temperature to dry your hair, preserving its natural moisture. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hair-dryers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        DryCare Prestige

        DryCare Prestige

        MoistureProtect Hairdryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Beautiful hair protected inside and out

        Boosts shine and preserves hair's natural moisture

        • MoistureProtect technology
        • 2300W drying power
        • Ionic care for shiny hair
        MoistureProtect technology preserves hair's natural moisture

        MoistureProtect technology preserves hair's natural moisture

        MoistureProtect technology controls and adapts the temperature to boost shine and to preserve your hair's natural moisture. Protects your hair from overheating by always ensuring the optimal temperature. Enjoy beautiful hair protected inside and out.

        Intelligent MoistureProtect sensor

        Intelligent MoistureProtect sensor

        The infrared MoistureProtect sensor continually monitors and adapts the drying temperature to match the needs of your hair. The intelligent sensor measures your hair's temperature while you dry your hair, to prevent moisture loss and cuticle damage. Keeping the moisture in your hair means it will be softer, shinier and healthier. You can switch the sensor on/off depending on your needs.

        2300W of fast, high performance drying power

        2300W of fast, high performance drying power

        This 2300W professional hairdryer has six speeds and heat settings. The resulting combination of power, speed and technology makes drying and styling your hair quicker, easier and gentler.

        Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

        Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

        Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

        ThermoProtect prevents your hair from overheating

        ThermoProtect prevents your hair from overheating

        ThermoProtect temperature ensures the perfect drying temperature for your hair. A powerful but gentle drying experience providing optimal results in a caring way.

        Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

        Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

        Six speed and heat settings put you in control. Soft airflow with high heat allows you to create beautiful curls with the diffuser. Enjoy perfectly smooth hair faster by using strong airflow and high heat.

        Cool shot to set your style

        Cool shot to set your style

        The cool shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style. Cool air gives longer-lasting results, keeping your style exactly in place.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          ~50-60  Hz
          Wattage
          2100-2300  W
          Motor
          DC
          Cord length
          2.5 m
          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • Features

          Cool Shot
          Yes
          Heat/Speed settings
          6

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Caring technologies

          Ionic Care
          Yes
          MoistureProtect technology
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Attachments
          • Nozzle
          • Diffuser

        • Design

          Color
          Pearl white & rose gold

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us