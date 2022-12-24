  • Due to the Holiday Season & Public Holidays, please expect a delay in your deliveries for purchases made from 24th Dec 2022 to 8th Jan 2023.

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Straightener

    HP8290/00
    • Straight, curl and care Straight, curl and care Straight, curl and care
      -{discount-value}

      Straightener

      HP8290/00

      Straight, curl and care

      Get straight, wavy or curly hair with the SalonStraight & Curl. This versatile ceramic hair straightener and curler in one, operates with care to a professional temperature of 220ºC and features adjustable digital settings.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Straightener

      Straight, curl and care

      Get straight, wavy or curly hair with the SalonStraight & Curl. This versatile ceramic hair straightener and curler in one, operates with care to a professional temperature of 220ºC and features adjustable digital settings.

      Straight, curl and care

      Get straight, wavy or curly hair with the SalonStraight & Curl. This versatile ceramic hair straightener and curler in one, operates with care to a professional temperature of 220ºC and features adjustable digital settings.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Straightener

      Straight, curl and care

      Get straight, wavy or curly hair with the SalonStraight & Curl. This versatile ceramic hair straightener and curler in one, operates with care to a professional temperature of 220ºC and features adjustable digital settings.

      Similar products

      See all Straighteners

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Straightener

        Straightener

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Straight, curl and care

        SalonStraight& Curl Hair Straightener

        220°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        220°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hairtypes

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

        Rounded edges for perfect curls and beautiful waves

        Ceramic plates with gentle rounded edges make creating flicks and curls easier than ever. Wrap the hair around the rounded edge, and simply pull the straightener down as you normally do.

        CoolShield to set your style

        The unique CoolShields are specially designed to cool the hair after immediately after styling. This sets your style and give you longlasting curls and waves.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1,8  m
          Heating time
          60s
          Maximum temperature
          220  °C

        • Features

          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          • Multi-styles
          • Straight
          Hair thickness
          • Thin
          • Thick
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.