    Essential Care mini

    HP8301/00
    • Mini dimensions. Maxi performance Mini dimensions. Maxi performance Mini dimensions. Maxi performance
      Essential Care mini

      HP8301/00
      Mini dimensions. Maxi performance

      Straighter, shinier hair is yours in minutes, wherever you are! The new Compact Mini straightener is 30% smaller than a standard one, fits in your bag and helps you get the straight look you want - anytime, anywhere.

        Mini dimensions. Maxi performance

        For instant styling on the go

        • Ceramic plates
        • 200 C temperature
        • Travel pouch
        200°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        200°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

        Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

        Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

        The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

        2 years of world wide guarantee

        2 years of world wide guarantee

        Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.

        19cm long straightener

        19cm long straightener

        With a length of 19cm, the straightener is 30% smaller, lighter and more compact than a standard straightener*, making it easy to carry around, wherever you go. *vs. HP8319

        On the go solution for maximum convenience

        On the go solution for maximum convenience

        The straightener is small, light and compact and can be carried around for quick touch ups before a meeting, before going out or while traveling.

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Heat resistant pouch

        This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          110-240  V
          Heating time
          60s
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Color/finishing
          black and warm pink
          Maximum temperature
          200  °C
          Straightener size
          19 cm
          Mini plates
          22x70mm
          Voltage
          Worldwide  V

        • Features

          Temperature
          200  °C
          Swivel cord
          No
          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Travel pouch
          Yes
          Handle lock
          Yes
          Material plates
          Ceramic
          Storage hook
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

