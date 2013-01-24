Home
      Always ready made easy

      Straighten and style your hair with this easy to use Philips Selfie straightener. This product makes styling at home quick and convenient. Look your best for all those important selfie moments.

        Always ready made easy

        Easily straighten and style your hair at home

        • Styling temperature 210°C
        • Ceramic plates
        • 60 secs heat up time
        Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

        Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

        Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and straight hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and straight hair

        Infused ceramic plates for ultrasmooth gliding and straight hair.

        210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

        210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

        This styling temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

        A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

        A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

        The swivel cord technology conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles.

        Use anywhere in the world with universal voltage

        Use anywhere in the world with universal voltage

        This straightener is ready to use anywhere in the world and is compatible with 110-240 voltage.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Maximum temperature
          210  °C
          Cord length
          1.6  m
          Heat-up time
          60 sec
          Voltage
          Worldwide  V
          Plate size
          19x85 mm

        • Features

          Material plates
          Ceramic
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        Reviews

        Go to consumer care

