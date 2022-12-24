  • Due to the Holiday Season & Public Holidays, please expect a delay in your deliveries for purchases made from 24th Dec 2022 to 8th Jan 2023.

    Essential Care

    HP8319/00
      Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.

      Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.

      Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.

      Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.

        Easy straight and shine

        with 100mm long plates

        • Longer plates (100mm)
        • 210C professional temperature
        • Ceramic plates
        Long plates for fast and easy straightening

        Long plates for fast and easy straightening

        The longer plates enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.

        210°C professional high heat for perfect results

        210°C professional high heat for perfect results

        This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

        2 years of worldwide guarantee

        2 years of worldwide guarantee

        2 years of worldwide guarantee.

        Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

        Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

        The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Voltage
          Worldwide  V
          Heating time
          60s
          Color/finishing
          black and silvertint
          Maximum temperature
          210  °C
          Long plates
          27x100mm

        • Features

          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Temperature
          210  °C
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Ion conditioning
          No
          Handle lock
          Yes
          Material plates
          Ceramic
          Storage hook
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

