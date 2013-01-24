Home
    EssentialCare

    Straightener

    HP8323/00
    • Glossy and sleek with shine Glossy and sleek with shine Glossy and sleek with shine
      EssentialCare Straightener

      HP8323/00
      Glossy and sleek with shine

      Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener, allow you to get the straight and shiny look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.

      EssentialCare Straightener

      Glossy and sleek with shine

      Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener, allow you to get the straight and shiny look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.

        EssentialCare

        EssentialCare

        Straightener

        Glossy and sleek with shine

        with 100mm long plates

        • Ceramic Tourmaline plates
        • Longer plates (100mm)
        • 210C professional temperature
        Long plates for fast and easy straightening

        Long plates for fast and easy straightening

        The longer plates enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.

        210°C professional high heat for perfect results

        210°C professional high heat for perfect results

        This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

        Two heat settings to suit your hair type

        Two heat settings to suit your hair type

        Two heat settings (180°C & 210°C) to suit your hair type.

        Shiny and frizz-free hair

        Shiny and frizz-free hair

        Ceramic Tourmaline plates emit negative ions which creates shiny, static and frizz-free hair.

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        Easy storage hook for convenient storage

        The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

        2 years of worldwide guarantee

        2 years of worldwide guarantee

        2 years of worldwide guarantee.

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Heating time
          60s
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Color/finishing
          black and pink garnet
          Maximum temperature
          210  °C
          Long plates
          28X100mm
          Voltage
          Worldwide  V

        • Features

          Temperature
          210  °C
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Handle lock
          Yes
          Material plates
          Ceramic Tourmaline
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Ceramic Tourmaline coating
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

