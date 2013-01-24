Home
    Straightener

    HP8339/00
    Perfect style at constant caring temperature
      Straightener

      HP8339/00
      Perfect style at constant caring temperature

      Ultimate hair care. The Philips ProCare straightener protects the hair from overheating, due to its newly developed Dual-Care™ plates, with constant temperature and EHD Technology™ See all benefits

      Straightener

      Perfect style at constant caring temperature

      Ultimate hair care. The Philips ProCare straightener protects the hair from overheating, due to its newly developed Dual-Care™ plates, with constant temperature and EHD Technology™ See all benefits

        Straightener

        Perfect style at constant caring temperature

        • ProCare
        Caring and efficient straightening with constant temperature

        Caring and efficient straightening with constant temperature

        This straightener keeps a more constant temperature. Thanks to its high-performance heater it allows you to straighten your hair at a more caring temperature while getting the exact style you want!

        Healthier restyling with autosettings to gentler temperature

        Healthier restyling with autosettings to gentler temperature

        Automatic setting for healthy restyling. Maintain your style all day, while respecting the quality of your hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        No more accidental change of settings with key-lock function

        No more accidental change of settings with key-lock function

        You are always in control. No more accidental switching on/off of the styler or temperature change with the Key-lock function. To unlock, press the button for 3 seconds.

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 15 seconds

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 15 seconds

        The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 15 seconds

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Healthy hair without hotspots with Even Heat Distribution

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Heating time
          15s
          Cord length
          1,8  m
          Heater type
          High-performance
          Color/finishing
          Purple
          Maximum temperature
          199  °C
          Voltage
          110-240  V

        • Features

          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Ready for use indicator
          Yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          Straight
          Hair thickness
          • Medium
          • Thick
          • Thin
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          • Short

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

