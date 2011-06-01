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    • Healthy looking style with extra care Healthy looking style with extra care Healthy looking style with extra care

      Prestige Straightener

      HP8361/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Healthy looking style with extra care

      Philips Straightener Prestige provides you with ultimate care while styling with keratin-infused ceramic plates and ionic care. Get optimal results and shiny look with gently vibrating plates.

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      Suggested retail price: $139.00

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      Healthy looking style with extra care

      • Keratin-infused plates
      • Vibrating plates
      • Ionic care
      • 230°C professional temperature
      Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Keratin-infused ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for a shiny look.

      Gently vibrating plates for optimal styling results

      Gently vibrating plates for optimal styling results

      Gently vibrating plates spread hair evenly to enhance optimal styling results for all the hair.

      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

      Up to 230°C professional high heat for perfect results

      Up to 230°C professional high heat for perfect results

      Professional high temperature enables you to change the style of your hair to achieve the look you want.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

      Digital display with 12 temperature settings up to 230°C gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type, for smooth results.

      Gentle temperature setting for touch-ups

      Gentle temperature setting for touch-ups

      Refresh your style during the day with gentle temperature setting that prevents overheating and cares for your healthy-looking hair.

      Ready to use indicator

      Ready to use indicator

      This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you’re ready to style.

      Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

      Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

      The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.

      2.5m long cord

      2.5m long cord

      The professional 2.5m long cord reinforces the ease of use anywhere you want.

      Included: heat resistant pouch

      Included: heat resistant pouch

      .

      Technical Specifications

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short
        Hair thickness
        • Thick
        • Thin

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2.5  m
        Heating time
        30s
        Maximum temperature
        230  °C

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Ready for use indicator
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Material plates
        Keratin-infused ceramic plates

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic Care
        Yes

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