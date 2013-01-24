Home
    HP8361/00
    • Healthy looking style with extra care Healthy looking style with extra care Healthy looking style with extra care
      Prestige Straightener

      Healthy looking style with extra care

      Philips Straightener Prestige provides you with ultimate care while styling with keratin-infused ceramic plates and ionic care. Get optimal results and shiny look with gently vibrating plates.

      Suggested retail price: $139.00
        Healthy looking style with extra care

        • Keratin-infused plates
        • Vibrating plates
        • Ionic care
        • 230°C professional temperature
        Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Keratin-infused ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for a shiny look.

        Gently vibrating plates for optimal styling results

        Gently vibrating plates spread hair evenly to enhance optimal styling results for all the hair.

        Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

        Up to 230°C professional high heat for perfect results

        Professional high temperature enables you to change the style of your hair to achieve the look you want.

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

        The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

        Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

        Digital display with 12 temperature settings up to 230°C gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type, for smooth results.

        Gentle temperature setting for touch-ups

        Refresh your style during the day with gentle temperature setting that prevents overheating and cares for your healthy-looking hair.

        Ready to use indicator

        This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you’re ready to style.

        Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

        The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.

        2.5m long cord

        The professional 2.5m long cord reinforces the ease of use anywhere you want.

        Included: heat resistant pouch

        Technical Specifications

        • Caring technologies

          Ionic Care
          Yes

        • Features

          Ready for use indicator
          Yes
          Ceramic coating
          Yes
          Material plates
          Keratin-infused ceramic plates
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Auto shut-off
          after 60 min

        • Technical specifications

          Maximum temperature
          230  °C
          Heating time
          30s
          Cord length
          2.5  m

        • Hair type

          End result
          Straight
          Hair thickness
          • Thick
          • Thin
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          • Short

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

