      Natural looking curls with hair protection

      Looking for curls that are easy to manage and feel natural, without the damage and dryness? CurlControl curl iron with a 25mm barrel for natural looking curls features a protective ceramic care coating and variable temperature to suit your hair type

        Natural looking curls with hair protection

        Drying your hair with care

        • 25 mm barrel
        • 130- 200 C temperature
        • Ceramic coating
        25 mm barrel for natural looking curls

        25 mm barrel for natural looking curls

        With the barrel diameter of 25 mm you can achieve a trendy curly look by creating natural looking, loose curls like no effort went into it.

        Protective ceramic coating

        Protective ceramic coating

        Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

        200°C top temperature for perfect styling results

        200°C top temperature for perfect styling results

        Top temperature of 200°C guarantees perfect results even for thick hair, while minimizing hair damage.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Rheostat wheel and 8 temperature settings

        Rheostat wheel with 8 heat settings (from 130 to 200°C) allows you to choose the temperature that suits your hair type

        LED light tells you when the curler is ready to use

        The LED light stops blinking when the curler has heated up and is ready to use.

        Safety stand for easy use

        The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Maximum temperature
          200  °C
          Temperature range
          130-200
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Color/finishing
          black-white
          Heater type
          PTC
          Heating time
          60s
          Voltage
          worldwide
          Barrel diameter
          25  mm

        • Features

          Ceramic coating
          yes
          Ready for use indicator
          yes
          Cool tip
          yes
          Swivel cord
          yes
          Hanging loop
          yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          Natural looking curls
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          Hair thickness
          • Medium
          • Thick
          • Thin

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

