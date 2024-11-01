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    • Designed for fast professional drying and styling Designed for fast professional drying and styling Designed for fast professional drying and styling

      Prestige Pro Hair Dryer

      HPS910/00

      Designed for fast professional drying and styling

      Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2100W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 160 km/h*, which is 40% faster**. Enhance your professional styling with two slim nozzles.

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      Designed for fast professional drying and styling

      • 2100W drying power
      • Powerful AC motor
      • High air speed up to 160 km/h*
      • Ionic care for shiny hair
      Fast drying, powerful AC motor

      Fast drying, powerful AC motor

      The Pro Hair Dryer has a high performance AC motor with up to 160 km/h* air speed, which is 40% faster**. It is developed for professional, effective results.

      2100W of fast, high performance drying power

      2100W of fast, high performance drying power

      This 2100W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

      Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      2 thin styling nozzles for perfect styling: 7mm & 9mm

      2 thin styling nozzles for perfect styling: 7mm & 9mm

      Perfect styling results with 2 slim nozzles for every need. The 7mm - for precise styling and 9 mm nozzle for brushing and polishing of your hair.

      Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

      Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure optimal control for precise and tailored styling.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function, the Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      2.5m long cord

      2.5m long cord

      The professional 2.5m long cord reinforces the ease of use anywhere you want.

      2-year warranty & 2 extra years upon online registration

      2-year warranty & 2 extra years upon online registration

      Extend your 2-year warranty with 2 extra years with online registration of your product within 3 months of purchase.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight & dimensions

        Product weight (excl. pack)
        0.828kg

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Cord length
        2.5  m
        Wattage
        2100  W
        Motor
        AC
        Dual Voltage
        No
        Color / Finishing
        Black & Red
        Drying speed
        up to 160 km/h*

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        No
        Cool shot
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Heat/Speed settings
        6
        Removable air inlet filter
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Plus 2 years upon registration

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic Care
        Yes
        ThermoProtect setting
        Yes

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      • Tested with 9 mm nozzle at Speed 2 and Heat 2 settings
      • * vs. predecessor HP4997

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