  • Due to the Holiday Season & Public Holidays, please expect a delay in your deliveries for purchases made from 24th Dec 2022 to 8th Jan 2023.

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Prestige Pro Hair Dryer

    HPS910/00
    • Designed for fast professional drying and styling Designed for fast professional drying and styling Designed for fast professional drying and styling
      -{discount-value}

      Prestige Pro Hair Dryer

      HPS910/00

      Designed for fast professional drying and styling

      Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2100W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 160 km/h*, which is 40% faster**. Enhance your professional styling with two slim nozzles.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Prestige Pro Hair Dryer

      Designed for fast professional drying and styling

      Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2100W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 160 km/h*, which is 40% faster**. Enhance your professional styling with two slim nozzles.

      Designed for fast professional drying and styling

      Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2100W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 160 km/h*, which is 40% faster**. Enhance your professional styling with two slim nozzles.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Prestige Pro Hair Dryer

      Designed for fast professional drying and styling

      Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2100W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 160 km/h*, which is 40% faster**. Enhance your professional styling with two slim nozzles.

      Similar products

      See all Hair dryers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Prestige Pro

        Prestige Pro

        Hair Dryer

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Designed for fast professional drying and styling

        • 2100W drying power
        • Powerful AC motor
        • High air speed up to 160 km/h*
        • Ionic care for shiny hair
        Fast drying, powerful AC motor

        Fast drying, powerful AC motor

        The Pro Hair Dryer has a high performance AC motor with up to 160 km/h* air speed, which is 40% faster**. It is developed for professional, effective results.

        2100W of fast, high performance drying power

        2100W of fast, high performance drying power

        This 2100W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

        Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

        Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        ThermoProtect temperature setting

        The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

        2 thin styling nozzles for perfect styling: 7mm & 9mm

        2 thin styling nozzles for perfect styling: 7mm & 9mm

        Perfect styling results with 2 slim nozzles for every need. The 7mm - for precise styling and 9 mm nozzle for brushing and polishing of your hair.

        Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

        Six speed and heat settings for optimal control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure optimal control for precise and tailored styling.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function, the Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        2.5m long cord

        2.5m long cord

        The professional 2.5m long cord reinforces the ease of use anywhere you want.

        2-year warranty & 2 extra years upon online registration

        2-year warranty & 2 extra years upon online registration

        Extend your 2-year warranty with 2 extra years with online registration of your product within 3 months of purchase.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Cord length
          2.5  m
          Wattage
          2100  W
          Motor
          AC
          Dual Voltage
          No
          Color / Finishing
          Black & Red
          Drying speed
          up to 160 km/h*

        • Features

          Foldable handle
          No
          Cool shot
          Yes
          Storage hook
          Yes
          Heat/Speed settings
          6
          Removable air inlet filter
          Yes

        • Weight & dimensions

          Product weight (excl. pack)
          0.828kg

        • Service

          2-year worldwide warranty
          Plus 2 years upon registration

        • Caring technologies

          Ionic Care
          Yes
          ThermoProtect setting
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Tested with 9 mm nozzle at Speed 2 and Heat 2 settings
            • * vs. predecessor HP4997

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.