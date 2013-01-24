Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    ProCare Auto Curler

    Auto Curler

    HPS940/03
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      ProCare Auto Curler Auto Curler

      HPS940/03
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls

      The Philips ProCare Auto Curler automatically makes consistently fabulous curls. The professional brushless motor and titanium ceramic heating barrel automatically rolls, heats and curls hair to create a perfect curl, everytime. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $149.00
      Find similar products

      ProCare Auto Curler Auto Curler

      Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls

      The Philips ProCare Auto Curler automatically makes consistently fabulous curls. The professional brushless motor and titanium ceramic heating barrel automatically rolls, heats and curls hair to create a perfect curl, everytime. See all benefits

      Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls

      The Philips ProCare Auto Curler automatically makes consistently fabulous curls. The professional brushless motor and titanium ceramic heating barrel automatically rolls, heats and curls hair to create a perfect curl, everytime. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $149.00
      Find similar products

      ProCare Auto Curler Auto Curler

      Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls

      The Philips ProCare Auto Curler automatically makes consistently fabulous curls. The professional brushless motor and titanium ceramic heating barrel automatically rolls, heats and curls hair to create a perfect curl, everytime. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all curlers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        ProCare Auto Curler

        ProCare Auto Curler

        Auto Curler

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls

        with brushless motor & titanium ceramic barrel

        • Titanium Ceramic Barrel
        • Brushless motor
        • 3 heat & 3 timer settings
        • Salon style results
        Salon length 2.0m swivel cord

        Salon length 2.0m swivel cord

        The salon style long 2.0m cord ensures improved flexibility and ease of handling. This salon recommended cord makes it easy for you to use the Philips ProCare Auto Curler wherever you want and gives you plenty of space to achieve the look you want.

        3 heat & 3 timer settings for different hair types

        3 heat & 3 timer settings for different hair types

        The 3 temperature settings (170°C - 190°C- 210°C) and 3 timer settings (12sec - 10sec - 8sec) help you achieve great results from loose to tight curls on different hair types. For example, the high temperature setting with the extra curling time will shape the curls tighter – ideal for thicker hair. The low temperature setting combined with shorter curling time is optimal for hair that needs extra hair protection.

        Professional brushless motor

        Professional brushless motor

        Durable professional brushless motor for creating curl in all different directions . Use for perfectly consistent right and left sided curls for a completely symmetrical look. Alternatively use the automatic curl function for a mix of both curl directions for a completely natural look.

        Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls

        Professional auto-curling for fabulous curls

        The Philips ProCare Auto Curler rolls the hair onto the heated barrel and releases a perfect curl, everytime.

        Titanium ceramic barrel

        Titanium ceramic barrel

        Professional titanium barrel for fast curling, smooth gliding and shiny hair. The barrel's titanium ceramic coating combines excellent heat conduction with a super smooth surface to perfect curl creation.

        3 adjustable curling directions

        3 adjustable curling directions

        3 adjustable curling directions (left, right and automatic) add more creativity to your curling routine. Right curls, left curls – so you can curl each side in perfect symmetry – or automatic curls to mix of right and left sided curls for a completely natural look.

        Rapid heat-up time of just 30secs

        Rapid heat-up time of just 30secs

        High performance heater for a rapid heat-up time of just 30secs.

        Heat proof styling

        Our new improved chamber means no burns during styling. Unlike with traditional curlers, you’ll never singe your fingers because our clever design completely isolates heat from any other areas than treated hair.

        Easy to curl, even at the back

        The Philips ProCare Auto Curler has an ergonomic, sensitive design that makes it easy to create perfectly consistent curls all over your head, even at the back.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          2.0  m
          Motor
          Brushless motor
          Voltage
          110-240  V
          Heat-up time
          < 30 seconds
          Maximum temperature
          210  °C
          3 curling directions
          Right - Alternate - Left
          Timer settings
          8sec - 10sec - 12sec
          Temperature settings
          210°C - 190°C - 170°C

        • Features

          Auto shut-off
          after 60 min
          Hanging loop
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Titanium ceramic coating
          Yes
          Beep sound for curl ready
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Barrel cleaning accessory
          Yes
          Sectioning accessory
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us