  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Electric shaver

    HQ40
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Close shave Close shave Close shave
      -{discount-value}

      Electric shaver

      HQ40
      Overall Rating / 5

      Close shave

      Lightweight, compact and easy-to-use two-headed shaver with Lift & Cut technology and individually floating heads for a close, comfortable shave.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Electric shaver

      Close shave

      Lightweight, compact and easy-to-use two-headed shaver with Lift & Cut technology and individually floating heads for a close, comfortable shave.

      Close shave

      Lightweight, compact and easy-to-use two-headed shaver with Lift & Cut technology and individually floating heads for a close, comfortable shave.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Electric shaver

      Close shave

      Lightweight, compact and easy-to-use two-headed shaver with Lift & Cut technology and individually floating heads for a close, comfortable shave.

      Similar products

      See all Travel Shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Electric shaver

        Electric shaver

        Total:

        Close shave

        Lift & Cut system

        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Unique Lift & Cut system

        This unique dual blade system of the Philips shaver gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

        Up to 60 minutes cordless shave

        Up to 60 minutes cordless shave.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          Individual floating heads

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          Battery operation
          Shaving time
          20 days

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ4+

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.