Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Electric shaver

    HQ5715
    Overall Rating / 5
    • A close shave A close shave A close shave
      -{discount-value}

      Electric shaver

      HQ5715
      Overall Rating / 5

      A close shave

      The Philips 5700 shaving range combines the convenience of a washable battery shaver with the advanced Philips technology for a close shave. The waterproof shaver can be conveniently cleaned under the tap. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Electric shaver

      A close shave

      The Philips 5700 shaving range combines the convenience of a washable battery shaver with the advanced Philips technology for a close shave. The waterproof shaver can be conveniently cleaned under the tap. See all benefits

      A close shave

      The Philips 5700 shaving range combines the convenience of a washable battery shaver with the advanced Philips technology for a close shave. The waterproof shaver can be conveniently cleaned under the tap. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Electric shaver

      A close shave

      The Philips 5700 shaving range combines the convenience of a washable battery shaver with the advanced Philips technology for a close shave. The waterproof shaver can be conveniently cleaned under the tap. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all series-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        A close shave

        • Gift box
        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Washable shaver

        Washable shaver

        The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Travel pouch for easy storage

        Travel pouch for easy storage during travelling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads

        • Ease of use

          Shaving time
          20 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Design

          Material
          Chrome
          Finishing
          Lacquer

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us