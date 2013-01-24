Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    6000 series

    Electric shaver

    HQ6675
    Overall Rating / 5
    • A close shave A close shave A close shave
      -{discount-value}

      6000 series Electric shaver

      HQ6675
      Overall Rating / 5

      A close shave

      The HQ6675 is developed to offer a close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      6000 series Electric shaver

      A close shave

      The HQ6675 is developed to offer a close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

      A close shave

      The HQ6675 is developed to offer a close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      6000 series Electric shaver

      A close shave

      The HQ6675 is developed to offer a close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

      Similar products

      See all series-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        6000 series

        6000 series

        Electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        A close shave

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.

        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Spring released pop-up trimmer

        Spring released pop-up trimmer

        Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

        Pouch

        Pouch

        Operates on a rechargeable battery

        10-hour charge for up to 35 minutes of cordless operation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charge indicator
          Charging
          Corded/cordless
          Charging
          8 hours
          Shaving time
          10 days

        • Design

          Finishing
          Front side lacquering

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              Maestro - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact us