    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    HQ6970/33
    • Close even on the neck Close even on the neck Close even on the neck
      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      HQ6970/33

      Close even on the neck

      A close and comfortable Philips electric shaver HQ6970 for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

        CloseCut blades

        • CloseCut heads Flex & Float
        • 30 min cordless use/8h charge
        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

        Pop-up trimmer

        Pop-up trimmer

        Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

        Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

        Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

        This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

        Replacement heads

        For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          8 hours
          Charging
          Corded/cordless

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240  V
          Run time
          30  min

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with HQ56

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Cleaning brush
        • Protection cap

