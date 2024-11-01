Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver
Close even on the neck
A close and comfortable Philips electric shaver HQ6970 for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.
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Shaver series 3000
Dry electric shaver
Close even on the neck CloseCut blades CloseCut heads Flex & Float 30 min cordless use/8h charge Super Lift & Cut technology
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Reflex Action system
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
Pop-up trimmer
Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.
Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling
This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.
Replacement heads
For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Accessories
Maintenance
Cleaning brush
Protective cap
Power
Run time
30
minute(s) Automatic voltage
100-240
V
Service
Replacement head
Replace every yr with HQ56
Shaving Performance
Contour following Shaving system
Super Lift & Cut technology
Ease of use
Charging
Corded/cordless Charging
8 hours
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What's in the box?
Other items in the box Cleaning brush Protection cap
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