    Shaver series 3000

    Dry electric shaver

    HQ6990/16
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Close even on the neck Close even on the neck Close even on the neck
      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      HQ6990/16
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Close even on the neck

      A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with Lift & Cut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits

        Close even on the neck

        Lift&Cut blades

        • CloseCut heads Flex & Float
        • 35+ min cordless use/1h charge
        • Pop-up trimmer
        Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

        Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

        35+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        35+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        You'll have 35+ minutes of shaving time that's around 14 shaves after 1 hour of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

        Pop-up trimmer

        Pop-up trimmer

        Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

        Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

        Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

        This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Charging indicator

        Charging indicator

        Lift & Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

        The Lift & Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          1 hour
          Charging
          Corded/cordless

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240  V
          Run time
          30  min

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Cleaning brush
        • Protection cap

