    Shaver series 3000

    Electric shaver

    HQ7160/16
    Comfortably close
      Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

      HQ7160/16
      Comfortably close

      This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.

      This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.

      Comfortably close

      This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.

        Electric shaver

        Comfortably close

        Shaves even the shortest hairs

        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Washable shaver

        The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Shaving system
          • Precision Cutting System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        • Power

          Run time
          30 minute(s)

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          • Corded/cordless
          • Quick charge
          Cleaning
          Washable
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          10 days

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Charge indicator

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

