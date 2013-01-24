Home
    Shaver series 3000

    Electric shaver

    HQ7180/16
      Comfortably close

      This shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

        Shaver series 3000

        Shaver series 3000

        Electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Comfortably close

        Shaves even the shortest hairs

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

        Washable shaver

        The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Spring-released, pop-up trimmer

        Full width trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • Precision Cutting System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          Charging
          • Corded/cordless
          • Quick charge
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          10 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Power

          Run time
          30  min

