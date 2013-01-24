Home
    800 series

    Electric shaver

    HQ802
    • A close shave A close shave A close shave
      A close shave

      A stylishly close and comfortable shave. The Philips 800 series shaver combines the Unique Lift & Cut System with Reflex Action, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits

        A close shave

        • White/black edition
        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

        Unique Lift & Cut system

        This unique dual blade system of the Philips shaver gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

        Up to 60 minutes cordless shave

        Up to 60 minutes cordless shave.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          Battery operation
          Shaving time
          20 days

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ4+

