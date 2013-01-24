Home
    Shaver series 3000

    Electric shaver

    HQ8160/16
      For a faster and closer shave

      The advanced Speed-XL shaving heads provide 50% more shaving surface* for a faster and closer shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

        50% more shaving surface

        Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

        Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

        The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Washable shaver

        Washable shaver

        The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Cordless and corded use

        Cordless and corded use

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • Precision Cutting System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Quick charge
          • Corded
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          18 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Design

          Finishing
          • Chromed display
          • Lacquer
          • Multipurpose chromed display

        • Accessories

          Stand
          Charging stand
          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

