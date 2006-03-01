Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver
For a faster and closer shave
The advanced Speed-XL shaving heads provide 50% more shaving surface* for a faster and closer shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
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Shaver series 3000
Electric shaver
For a faster and closer shave 50% more shaving surface Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Precision Cutting System
The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
Super Lift & Cut technology
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Reflex Action system
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
Individually floating heads
Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.
Washable shaver
The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.
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Accessories
Stand
Charging stand Maintenance
Cleaning brush
Protective cap Pouch
Soft pouch
Design
Finishing
Shaving Performance
Shaving system Contour following Styling
Precision trimmer
Ease of use
Display
Battery full indicator
Battery low indicator
Charge indicator Charging
Rechargeable
Quick charge
Corded Cleaning
Washable Charging
1 hour Shaving time
18 days
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