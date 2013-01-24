Home
    8200 series

    Electric shaver

    HQ8241
    Fast. Close. Efficient.
      Fast. Close. Efficient.

      The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave

      Fast. Close. Efficient.

      Fast. Close. Efficient.

      The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave See all benefits

      Fast. Close. Efficient.

        Fast. Close. Efficient.

        • Rechargeable
        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

        SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

        SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

        Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

        FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

        FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

        Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.

        Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

        Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

        The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • Precision Cutting System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • SmartTouch Contour-following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Corded/cordless
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          17 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Design

          Finishing
          Lacquer

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Power

          Run time
          50  min

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Cleaning brush
        • Power cord
        • Protection cap
        • Soft travel pouch
        • User manual

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

