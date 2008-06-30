  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    HQ8260CC
      Fast. Close. Efficient.

      The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave

        Fast. Close. Efficient.

        • With battery level indicator
        Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

        Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

        The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

        SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

        SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

        Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

        FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

        FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

        Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

        Jet Clean system

        Jet Clean system

        Use the Jet Clean system to clean and lubricate the blades automatically. It also recharges the battery after every use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • Precision Cutting System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          • Speed XL shaving heads
          Contour following
          • SmartTouch Contour-following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protective cap
          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Stand
          Jet Clean System

        • Design

          Finishing
          • Lacquer
          • Mirror coated display

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Corded/cordless
          Cleaning
          • Automatic Cleaning System
          • Washable
          Display
          • Travel lock
          • Battery level indicator
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          17 days

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          50  minute(s)

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User manual
        • Power cord
        • Jet Clean system
        • Protection cap
        • Soft travel pouch

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

