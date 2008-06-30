Other items in the box
- User manual
- Power cord
- Jet Clean system
- Protection cap
- Soft travel pouch
Fast. Close. Efficient.
The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave See all benefits
Electric shaver
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
Use the Jet Clean system to clean and lubricate the blades automatically. It also recharges the battery after every use.
Shaving Performance
Accessories
Design
Ease of use
Power
Service
