    SmartTouch-XL

    Electric shaver

    HQ9090
      -{discount-value}

      SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

      HQ9090
      For men who only want the very best, this two header SmartTouch-XL shaver combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a fast, smooth, close shave with less irritation.

      SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

      SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

        The ultra close shave

        Perfectly close, even in hard to reach areas

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

        Washable shaver

        Washable shaver

        The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

        SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

        Constantly keeps the 2 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

        Speed-XL shaving heads: for a fast and close shave

        Speed-XL shaving heads: for a fast and close shave

        The two shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor sharp blades closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • Precision Cutting System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • SmartTouch Contour-following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock
          Charging
          • Corded/cordless
          • Quick charge
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          26 days
          Cleaning
          • Washable
          • Cleaning indicator

        • Design

          Material
          Chrome
          Finishing
          • Lacquer
          • Multipurpose chromed display

        • Accessories

          Stand
          Bathroom stand
          Pouch
          Luxurious pouch
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

