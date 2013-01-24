Home
    Electric shaver

    HQ912
    Overall Rating / 5
      The washable, rotary, two headed Philips electric shaver combines independently floating heads with Philips unique Reflex Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean shave for success everyday.

        Philips HQ912 electric shaver

        A fresh clean shave for success

        Independently floating heads + reflex action

        Independently floating heads + reflex action

        Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact while the reflex action system automatically adjusts to the curves of your face and neck.

        Lift & Cut

        Lift & Cut

        This unique dual blade system gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

        Self-sharpening blades

        Self-sharpening blades

        The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.

        Anti-slip grip

        Anti-slip grip

        The soft-touch slim fit handle with ribbed grips are designed to fit comfortably in your hand for maximum control.

        Washable shaver

        Washable shaver

        The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Lift & Cut

        This unique Philips HQ912 dual blade system gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          SkinComfort
          Comfort shaving heads

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charge indicator
          Charging
          Shaving: cordless shaving only
          Charging
          8 hours
          Shaving time
          30 minutes
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Design

          Finishing
          Lacquer

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

        • Shaving heads

          Lift and Cut
          Yes

