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  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender

Discontinued

Aluminium CollectionHand blender

HR1378/00

2.7

| (7) Reviews

The world's most powerful cordless handblender

With the Philips Aluminium Collection cordless hand blender, convenience takes on a whole new meaning. This hand blender features the latest in cordless technology and contemporary design, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use.

See all benefits

Cordless technology with ice-crushing power

The world's most powerful cordless handblender

  • Cordless

  • metal bar

  • 3 accessories

Powerful 7.2 V Li-ion batteries, running time up to 20 min

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

Ready to use charging base

Ready to use charging base

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

7

Reviews

5
3
2

21/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A very good device, very effective and reliable I recommend it to all.

Does everything you would expect very well. Minor Criticism - Charging light too bright (lights the kitchen !) and comes on too often & for too long when the device has not even been used, is this costing me money ? I raised the above matter with Phillips & received a replacement device which is much better, I was so impressed with Phillips' response and consideration, that where appropriate, I will try to buy from Phillips in preference to other suppliers.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender

11/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Alot of parts

Product is a powerful tool and does what it says on the box. However, would like more compactness-as parts get scattered and misplaced. Especially with other food processing parts around. This is only a small gripe-otherwise, it is good value for money

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender

10/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product, easy to use

This is a great cordless blender, well-made and more powerful than I'd anticipated. The attachments make it more versatile than many other cordless blenders that I'd researched and the stand ensures it sits neatly on the kitchen countertop.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender

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