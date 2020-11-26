Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Black Friday is coming! Sign up now!
    days
    hours
    minutes
    seconds
    Black Friday Sale 27 – 30 Nov Shop now!
    slowjuicer masthead

    Kitchen Equipment

    for food preparation and drinks

    Food preparation

    • Juicer
       

      Juicer

      from $109.00*

      • Maximum nutrition, minimum fuss
      • Squeezes every drop from fruits and vegetables
      • 1 Minute QuickClean

      View All 2 Products
    • Blender
       

      Blender

      from $49.00*

      • Finest, smoothest blender result through advance technology
      • Philips blender makes it easy with product innovation and guidiance to unlock full potential of recipes
      • Philips blender has a range of innovative accessories to deliver a great result

      View All 9 Products
    • Hand Blender
        NEW NEW

      Hand Blender

      from $69.00*

      • Versatile and multifunctional via a broad range of accessories
      • Intuitive speed control through the SpeedTouch technology
      • Optimal blending results with the innovative ProMix bar


      Learn more about hand blenders

      View All 3 Products
    • Food Processor
       

      Food Processor

      from $269.00*

      • Versatile solution for your kitchen needs
      • Easy processing and effortless cleaning
      • Carefully selected accessories for best results

      View All 3 Products
    • Mixer
       

      Mixer

      from $39.00*

      • Ensure you the smoother, creamier, no lump mixing results
      • Easy from sponge cake to hard dough
      • Versatile mixer with blending and chopping accessories (for HR157x)

      View All 3 Products

    *Suggested retail price
    **Specifications shown are not applicable to all products within each range.

    • Highlighted: Philips Slowjuicer
      Delicious healthy juices from soft fruits and hard vegetables!

       

      • No sieve
        Easy to clean within 1 minute
      • MicroMasticating technology
        Get up to 90%* of your fruits into the glass
      • From soft fruits to hard vegetables
        Even suitable for leaves, greens and nuts
      • Inspiring recipe book included
        Maximize the health benefits of the most delicious, homemade juices

       

      *Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apple, black berry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.

      Recipes with Philips kitchen equipment

      cake recipe
      Use meringue to make this fabulous cake. The Kitchen machine does all the work for you!
      Lemon meringue pie
      muffin recipe
      Try baking muffins in the Airfryer! The Viva model allows you to bake a batch of six muffins at a time and the Avance, nine muffins.
      Blueberry muffins
      baked bread recipe
      Nothing tastes as good as freshly baked bread, use the food processor to make the dough.
      Bread filled with tomatoes and olive
      fresh drink recipe
      A fresh drink made by your Philips Slow juicer. Full of vitamins, easy and very tasty!
      Strawberry and watermelon vitamin boost
      View all recipes
      mobile app

      Inspiring recipes and health coaching  at your finger tips

       

      From nutritional information of your favorite healthy drinks to details about its health benefits, from one time recipe to full weekly programs based on your personal goals. Now you have all of these options in one place, always available to help you. Even with your shopping list.

      Philips kitchen equipment

      Cooking

      Cooking
      View products for cooking

      Kettles and teamakers

      Kettles and teamakers
      View all kettles