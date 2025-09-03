  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Powerful, Compact, Simple! Powerful, Compact, Simple! Powerful, Compact, Simple!
    • Play Pause

      Chopper 3000 series Chopper

      HR1501/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Powerful, Compact, Simple!

      This compact and easy to use chopper is the ideal kitchen companion to prepare homemade meals. Chop and crush any ingredient thanks to its powerful motor while you can prepare your favorite dips without hassle.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Hand blender accessories

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Chopper 3000 series
      - {discount-value}

      Chopper 3000 series

      Chopper

      Total

      recurring payment

      Powerful, Compact, Simple!

      Meal preparation has never been easier.

      • Superior chopping thanks to PowerChop technology
      • Fast and perfect results thanks to 450W motor
      • Prepare your favorite dips and sauces in 1L bowl
      • Control your result thanks to the 2 speed settings
      • Both bowl and blades are dishwasher safe
      Chopping power in your hand.

      Chopping power in your hand.

      Quick and perfect chopping thanks to the 450W power motor. Create any dish in no time.

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      Chop evenly soft and hard ingredients, thanks to the PowerChop technology which combines optimally blades, cutting angle and inner bowl.

      Prepare your favorite dips in the bowl of 1L

      Prepare your favorite dips in the bowl of 1L

      Do you like guacamole or are you a big fan of pesto? You can prepare anything in the 1L bowl capacity.

      Two speeds, double precision!

      Two speeds, double precision!

      You can chop your ingredients with ease, thanks to the double speed operation. For chunky results just use the first speed for a few seconds while you can enjoy smooth results with the second speed.

      No more slip.

      No more slip.

      Chop with one hand, thanks to the stability the rubber base offers to our chopper.

      Easy cleaning

      Easy cleaning

      Don’t worry about cleaning. Both bowl and blades are dishwasher safe.

      One tool, endless possibilities!

      One tool, endless possibilities!

      From onions to dips, this chopper handles all kinds of ingredients with ease.

      Fast chopping thanks to our 4 stainless steel blades

      Fast chopping thanks to our 4 stainless steel blades

      Our 4 blades are specially designed to slash through anything, to make your chopping routine as fast as possible.

      Create your own nut butter from scratch.

      Create your own nut butter from scratch.

      You can prepare your own nut butter at home with ease and explore new and healthier flavors. You can even make your own chocolate spread for your kids.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Plastic
        Functions
        Speed 1 / 2
        Product Type
        Chopper
        Certifications
        CB
        Capacity Basket
        1L Max
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord length
        >1.2m
        Technology
        PowerChop Techology
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Capacity level indicator
        Yes
        Jar material
        Plastic
        Blade Material
        Stainless Steel
        Rotations per minute (RPM)
        5000
        BPA free
        Yes
        Pulse function
        Yes
        Blades detachable
        Yes
        Ability to crush ice
        Yes
        Ability to blend hot ingredients
        <60 but not recommend
        Noise level (standard)
        <80dB
        Warranty
        2 Years
        Compatitable with Dry-food
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        450W
        Voltage
        220-240V
        Frequency
        50-60Hz
        Number in pack
        1 PC per F-box

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        S-blade

      • Safety feature

        Safety certification
        CB
        Automatic blade stop
        <1.5s according to safety standard

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        141mm
        Product Width
        141mm
        Product Height
        258mm
        Product Weight
        1056g
        Package Length
        145mm
        Package Width
        145mm
        Package Height
        275mm
        Package Weight
        1282g

      • Durability

        User Manual
        DFU

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.