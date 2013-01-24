Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Ice cream maker

    HR2304/70
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Delicious homemade ice-cream Delicious homemade ice-cream Delicious homemade ice-cream
      -{discount-value}

      Ice cream maker

      HR2304/70
      Overall Rating / 5

      Delicious homemade ice-cream

      Philips Ice cream maker for making up to 1.0 l of soft ice cream or 0.8 l of hard ice cream. Ready in just 30-50 minutes! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Ice cream maker

      Delicious homemade ice-cream

      Philips Ice cream maker for making up to 1.0 l of soft ice cream or 0.8 l of hard ice cream. Ready in just 30-50 minutes! See all benefits

      Delicious homemade ice-cream

      Philips Ice cream maker for making up to 1.0 l of soft ice cream or 0.8 l of hard ice cream. Ready in just 30-50 minutes! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Ice cream maker

      Delicious homemade ice-cream

      Philips Ice cream maker for making up to 1.0 l of soft ice cream or 0.8 l of hard ice cream. Ready in just 30-50 minutes! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all ice-cream-maker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Ice cream maker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Delicious homemade ice-cream

        Create your ice cream in 30-50 minutes

        • 20 W
        • 1.0 L
        • Powerful cooling system
        Powerful cooling system

        Powerful cooling system

        Cooling element and 20 Watt motor for delicious homemade ice cream.

        Recipe booklet

        Recipe booklet

        With the recipe booklet you will discover the delicious world of ice cream.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Recipe booklet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1  L
          Freezing time cooling element
          18  hour(s)
          Preparation time
          30-50  minute(s)
          Power
          20  W

        • Design

          Bowl
          Plastic PP
          Cover
          SAN transparent
          Motor housing
          Plastic PP
          Stirrer
          PBTP
          Color
          Bright white with blue accents

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us