These pads should be used with the Super Parquet nozzle. The nozzle allows you really clean hard-floors of all kinds in one go, without the risk of damaging them.
Using the absorption capacity of the micro-fibre pads, together with the suction power of the vacuum cleaner, you achieve maximum result without any detergents or brushes. The pads are washable in the washing machine. Replacement pads are available under the typenumber HR8041.