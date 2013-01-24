Home
    HS85/44
      Every year the blades of your Philips shaver travel the height of Mt. Everest... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - replace shaving heads every year. See all benefits

      Keep a close shave

      Keep a close shave

      Keep a close shave

        Keep a close shave

        Change heads every 12 months for best results

        • with replacement cartridge
        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

        Flex Tracker system

        Flex Tracker system

        The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.

        Glide rings

        Glide rings

        The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.

        Wet use

        Wet use

        Use the shaver in the shower to save time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving system

          Shaving unit
          1

        • Shaving unit

          Fits product types
          • 8020X
          • 8040X
          • 8060X
          • HS8015
          • HS8020
          • HS8023
          • HS8040
          • HS8060
          • HS8420
          • HS8440
          • HS8460

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

